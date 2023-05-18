Rawalpindi Traffic Police Begins New Crackdown

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) has initiated a crackdown against cars that violate traffic laws.

On Wednesday, the department issued challan tickets to 21 vehicles with tinted windows. Due to a lack of documentation, two vehicles were impounded.

A spokesman for CTP stated that the officers in charge of Traffic Adiala Circle conducted operations at various locations within the circle, issuing tickets to and impounding several vehicles for traffic violations.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan issued a warning that offenders would be punished severely and according to the law. The decision was made in consideration of the state’s current law and order situation.

Further, the CTO stated:

A special campaign has also been launched to conduct a crackdown. Special squad has been constituted for ensuring traffic rules in the city. Zero tolerance policy will be tolerated and every effort is being made to maintain flow of traffic.

The department plans to continue the operation across various areas across Rawalpindi. The city’s dwellers are advised to stay vigilant and drive responsibly.