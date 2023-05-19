Dubai Deira Clock Tower to Undergo a Spectacular Upgrade

One of the iconic places in Dubai, Deira Clock Tower, is set to undergo a major renovation to make it more green, modern, and well-lit-up. a water fountain will also be developed at Deira Clock Tower in order to make it an ideal tourist attraction.

As reported by Dubai Media Officer, Deira Clock Tower’s development work will continue for three months, which will make it more visually appealing.

The Clock Tower was made in the 1960s and served as Dubai’s iconic landmark until Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa were built.

Dubai’s vibrant hub, Deira, held an important position in the city’s early days, with its Clock Tower being a symbol welcoming tourists arriving by sea or air through Al Garhoud’s international airport.

This structure not only showcased the rich history of the area but also operated as a vital link, as it used to be the primary route connecting Bur Dubai and Deira via the Al Maktoum Bridge.

According to Dawoud Al Hajri, the Director General of Dubai Municipality, the authority has comprehensive development plans in place for many landmarks across Dubai, including the Clock Tower.

He stressed that by preserving Dubai’s historical and architectural treasures for future generations, the project aligns with the municipality’s goal for sustainable urban planning to boost the city’s attractiveness.