IT Ministry Invites AI Experts From Industry And Academia to Join AI Policy Committee

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has invited Artificial Intelligence experts from Industry and Academia to join the AI Policy committee.

According to MoITT, the committee will lead the policy consultation process and finalize the draft of the National Artificial Intelligence Policy.

According to Member IT Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Syed Junaid Imam, the ministry has formulated the first draft of the National Artificial Intelligence Policy.

The policy aims to establish an ecosystem necessary for AI adoption by harnessing an agile framework for addressing different aspects of unique user journeys encompassing different market horizontals and industry verticals by ensuring the responsible use of AI. The initial draft of the Artificial Intelligence Policy is available on the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication website for feedback.

According to Member IT MoITT, the Ministry is also forming a Policy Committee that will lead the policy consultation process and finalize the draft of the National AI Policy.

The Policy Committee will comprise experts from industry, academia, and the government. The ministry encourages top experts in the field of AI from Industry and Academia to become part of this Policy Committee. Experts interested in becoming part of the policy committee may send their interest to the ministry along with the profile.

MoITT has recently prepared the initial draft of the National Artificial Intelligence Policy and uploaded it on the ministry’s website. The MoITT has sought feedback on policy from Industry, Academia, and the general public by June 16, 2023.

According to the initial IA policy draft, the government aims to train 1 million IT graduates in Artificial Intelligence and Allied Technologies by 2027. The government will prepare a sustainable model to produce 10,000 new trainers to impart high-impact AI and Allied Technologies education. The federal government will initiate a nationwide awareness campaign and AI fund & Centers of Excellence in IA will be created to support IA.