Pakistani Stars Likely to Feature in Global T20 in Canada After 3 Years

Cricket Canada (CC) has announced the upcoming third edition of its T20 tournament, scheduled to take place at Brampton Sports Park from July 20 to August 6.

The Global T20, which will be held after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, is expected to attract renowned cricketers from full and associate cricketing nations.

Rashpal Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada, said that after Canada regains ODI status, the event will serve as a catalyst to start its new campaign and fulfill its vision.

“Cricket Canada is thrilled to announce the return of the Global T20, which is ready to entertain fans with exciting matches and some of the industry’s best names,” he said.

Rashpal stated that the board is keen to enhance the playing experience for players in the country and inspire a new generation of cricketers in the upcoming third edition.

It is pertinent to mention here that six franchises will participate in the 18-day tournament, with each team comprising 16 players, making a total of 25 matches in the edition.

It was reported earlier that former Pakistan captains, Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik, who have already featured in the tournament, are likely to play in the third edition.

The previous editions featured some of the biggest names like Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, and Brendon McCullum, with Wasim Akram and Brian Lara providing their expertise as mentors.