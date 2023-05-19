Peshawar Zalmi Launch Talent Hunt Program in KP

PSL franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, have announced an open talent hunt program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discover hidden talent in the province.

The trials will take place from May 23 to 27 at the Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar. Interested individuals can register online on the official website before May 22.

The program offers a platform for young and talented cricketers to showcase their abilities and skills, providing them with an opportunity to pursue a career in professional cricket.

The selection panel includes Peshawar Zalmi President, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Director of Cricket, Muhammad Akram, and former wicket-keeper, Kamran Akmal.

Javed Afridi, Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, commented on the development, stating that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has produced the best talent in the last eight to ten years.

Muhammad Akram, Director of Cricket at Peshawar Zalmi, expressed that youngsters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in the open trials.

Last year, the Lahore Qalandars, the reigning champions of PSL, announced trials for women cricketers in Lahore to discover new talent for the women’s game.