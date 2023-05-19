PFF Launches 1st National Futsal Cup With Teams From Punjab Only

The inaugural Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Futsal National Cup 2023 is set to kick off on May 30th, 2023, at SA Gardens Lahore and will continue until June 4th.

A total of 24 teams from across Punjab will participate in the event, divided into 6 groups. Each team will play three matches before progressing to the next round.

The schedule for the women’s futsal national cup will be announced at a later date. The competition is expected to be intense as teams strive for a top position in this mega-futsal event.

The winning team will receive a prize of Rs. 300,000, while the runner-up will be awarded Rs. 100,000.

Director of Futsal, Raza Fazli, expressed gratitude to the PFF Normalisation Committee for their unwavering support of futsal.

He stated, “Futsal tournaments are always thrilling, so this promises to be an exciting event for both players and fans. This is our first time organizing such an event, and we hope it will bear fruitful results.”

The schedule for the tournament will be announced in due time.