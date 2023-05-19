Sindh Announces Summer Vacation for Students

The Government of Sindh has officially declared the start and end dates for the much-awaited summer vacation for schools and colleges across the province.

Beginning on June 1, students and teachers can look forward to a well-deserved break that will last for a refreshing two months, ending on July 31. Educational institutions are set to reopen on August 1.

This decision was reached during a steering committee meeting on education. The committee, comprised of esteemed education officials, discussed and deliberated on various matters related to the academic calendar.

After careful consideration, the decision to grant summer vacation was unanimously agreed upon, ensuring that both public and private institutions under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh will adhere to the stipulated dates.

The government’s decision to provide this break aims to offer students and educators a chance to relax, rejuvenate, and spend quality time with their families.

During this period, students are encouraged to engage in activities that promote personal growth, such as reading, pursuing hobbies, and participating in recreational pursuits.