Excise Department Cracks Down on Tinted Windows and Fancy Number Plates

In a joint operation conducted by the Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department and the Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA), a total of 95 vehicles were stripped of their non-pattern and fancy number plates, while the windows of 65 vehicles were found to be tinted.

This action was carried out under the direct orders of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon. The operation, which is currently underway, aims to address several key concerns related to vehicular compliance and road safety.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi Traffic Police Begins New Crackdown

The operation also targets vehicles emitting excessive smoke and commercial vehicles operating without valid fitness certificates. As part of the crackdown, stringent measures have been implemented against vehicles with tinted windows and those displaying fancy number plates.

The departments have been directed to enforce strict traffic regulations and ensure compliance with the traffic rules on the part of the motorists. Additionally, the operation has been reinitiated in light of the volatile law and order situation, as the authorities closely observe the city to ensure safety and security.