Sindh to Compensate Citizens Who Lost Their Bikes During 9 May Protests

The Sindh government will compensate lower- and middle-class commuters whose motorbikes were burned by arsonists on May 9 during the protests in Karachi. Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced this at a Thursday press conference.

He lamented that the motorcyclists who had been robbed by arsonists had been working to support their families. He told journalists that the provincial government was compensating innocent victims of the May 9 mayhem.

The minister stated that the arsonists who caused damage in the city on May 9 would be held accountable. He said those who burned buses and other vehicles would be punished to compensate the state and affected citizens.

He told journalists that the police had registered the first information report of Peoples Bus Service (PBS) destruction and other acts of vandalism in Karachi on May 9.

Memon recalled that the government had compensated traders for their losses in past Karachi arson and accidental fires, including the Bolton Market and Timber Market fires.