Islamabad Police Goes After Rude Public Transport Drivers and Conductors

On Thursday, a police Public Relations Officer (RPO) announced that the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) will penalize public transport vehicles that fail to complete routes, misbehave with passengers, or overload.

SSP Traffic Islamabad reviewed the report from the special squads formed to monitor the public service vehicle (PSV) route completions. He told the media that the goal is to improve traffic within the federal capital.

The SSP has ordered all Zonal DSPs to take strict action against PSV drivers who committed repeated offenses. He promised more effective action against violators and regular squad progress reviews.

SSP Traffic said that special squads have been formed to check route violations. He added that the ICTP Helpline “Pucar-15” is available 24/7 to resolve public grievances on a priority basis.

He added that this helpline allows citizens to report PSV staff misbehavior, route non-completion, and other traffic issues. Future action against violators will be taken in an effective manner.