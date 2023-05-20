OpenAI Launches ChatGPT App for Smartphones

OpenAI has recently introduced a dedicated ChatGPT application exclusively for iOS users, which can be freely downloaded and installed. This app offers enhanced convenience for engaging with the bot while on the move, while also incorporating several impressive functionalities.

One notable feature is the inclusion of voice input, leveraging OpenAI’s open-source speech recognition model, Whisper. This integration allows you to interact with the bot using your voice, adding another option to the chatting experience.

Additionally, the app seamlessly syncs your chat history across various platforms, including the web version of ChatGPT and other connected devices, ensuring a consistent and unified user experience. This means you can keep your work going on the go and keep track of all your previous queries.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers can enjoy a range of benefits, including access to the enhanced GPT-4 version, early access to upcoming features, and faster response times, just like the web version.

Currently, iOS users in the United States can download the application from the Apple App Store, and it will soon be available in other countries as well. Android users can expect a similar timeline for the availability of the app.

Recently, Open AI CEO Sam Altman called for state regulation for AI during a testimony to the US Congress earlier this week.

