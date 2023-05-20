Ramiz Raja Slams Najam Sethi-Led PCB Management for Preferring Inexperienced Foreign Coaches

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has criticized the management for hiring inexperienced coaches for the national team ahead of the critical season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja stated that the Najam Sethi-led management committee has preferred foreign coaches with no international circuit experience.

“They handed him the team as his skin color is different from ours, so they believe he won’t engage in any politics. Only a person with a narrow mindset can think like that,” he said.

The former cricketer added that it is unjust to the local former cricketers who represent their country for the sport to be accused of creating a rift in the team through politics.

Ramiz remarked that if the management is not interested in giving coaching responsibility to locals, they should at least respect them for what they have done for the country.

It is worth mentioning that Sethi had previously stated that local coaches lacked experience in coaching the national team and that they engaged in nepotism and favoritism.

“Superstars in Pakistan cannot coach players, but a foreign coach won’t engage in nepotism and favoritism because it’s not part of their culture,” Sethi had said.

Earlier this year, PCB appointed a six-member foreign coaching set up for the national side, with former head coach, Mickey Arthur, serving as the Consultant Team Director.