UAE to Transform Karachi Port into a Global Economic Hub

A top-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), led by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, visited Karachi to hold discussions with Faisal Sabzwari, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs.

AD Ports Group is a global leader in facilitating trade, logistics, and industry, and hopes to strengthen regional connections and promote economic growth in Pakistan.

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and AD Ports Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), setting the stage for increased bilateral cooperation and combined efforts in developing, expanding, and digitalizing port projects across Pakistan.

The agreement is a joint effort to promote sustainable growth, expand trade, and strengthen the relationship between both countries.

This collaboration involves various projects to improve the port infrastructure, make operations more efficient, and embrace digital technology. The AD Ports Group will use its expertise and skills to examine the feasibility and success of the project.

Captain Al Shamisi expressed his goal of developing Karachi Port’s container terminal into a premier hub for transshipment and managing imports and exports.

Chairman KPT Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi described the partnership as an important development. Both entities plan to create new opportunities for growth through their combined efforts, benefiting the port and trade community, he remarked.