Cambridge Announces New A-Level Exam Dates in Pakistan

Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) rescheduled two A-level exams in Pakistan after they were canceled on 10 and 12 May due to unrest following the arrest of the former prime minister Imran Khan.

The A-level mathematics and history exams will take place on 21 June, with mathematics in the morning and history in the afternoon. The results will be available by 18 August. Schools, colleges, and private applicants have been informed of this decision.

The British Council had previously announced that the results of all previous exams would be released on 10 August. The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) informed foreign boards about the cancellation of exams due to the security situation in South Asia.

The arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan earlier this month led to the cancellation of the exams on 10 and 12 May. All Cambridge International, Pearson, University of London, and IELTS exams in Pakistan were canceled by the British Council due to the developing situation in the country.