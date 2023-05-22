Pakistani Diplomatic Missions Abroad Ask Govt to Immediately Clear Pending Payments

A number of Pakistani diplomatic missions abroad have asked the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to make pending payments to the Information Attaches without further delay.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been receiving letters from different Pakistan missions abroad for the provision of the Information Wing’s Funds pending for the last few months.

There are mandatory payments such as rent, utility bills, salaries, social security of the local staff, and medical bills which cannot be delayed under the agreement signed by embassies.

They said that there can be serious consequences of the imposition of interest per day as well as the discontinuation of services if payment pertaining to rents, utilities and medical charges can be paid.

Sources said that different embassies have been paying salaries and house rents from the allocated budget, but now it is not possible anymore as the monthly recoupments of the diplomatic wing have also become irregular.

They said that non-payment of salaries is causing serious difficulties for our families who have to pay for their children’s education, as education subsidies are not allowed in some countries and public schools are not free for foreigners.

In view of this dire situation explained above, the Ministry of Information Broadcasting is kindly requested to make pending payments without further delay in order to settle the outstanding bills and pay the salaries of the officers and staff, they added.