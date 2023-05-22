Hasan Ali Not Optimistic About His Return to Pakistan Team for ODI World Cup

Renowned Pakistan fast bowler, Hasan Ali does not believe he will be part of the national squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled in India later this year.

In an interview, Hasan expressed his belief that he is unlikely to be included in the team for the mega event, as the plan has already been finalized.

“We have limited ODI matches remaining before the World Cup, and the status of the Asia Cup, including its location, remains uncertain. Time is also running short,” he said.

The right-arm pacer remarked that the current bowling setup has been displaying phenomenal performance in ODI cricket, deserving a place in the squad for the mega event.

When asked about his potential comeback to the national side, Hasan expressed uncertainty about returning to even the red-ball squad due to the current bowling lineup.

“While I do not envision myself in the World Cup 2023 squad at this moment, one can never predict when an opportunity might arise,” the 28-year-old added.

However, the star fast bowling mentioned that he will remain prepared for any responsibility that comes his way and that he will try his best to contribute to the victories of the country.

Hasan Ali played his last ODI for Pakistan in the series against West Indies in June last year, and his last red-ball outing was against New Zealand in January this year.