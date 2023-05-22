Logitech is Launching Next Gen Gaming Keyboards and Mice Soon

Gamers have more to look forward to following the release of a teaser video by Logitech. The clip hints at Logitech’s upcoming launch of their next-generation products on May 24, fueling speculation and anticipation among fans worldwide.

Although the video itself keeps most details under wraps, industry insiders have been buzzing with rumors and leaks regarding Logitech’s forthcoming product lineup. Reports suggest that Logitech has collaborated with professionals to develop a highly anticipated offering.

Insiders have deduced that the forthcoming launch from Logitech is set to feature a successor to the immensely popular G Pro X (GPX) Superlight wireless gaming mouse, which has garnered significant acclaim. This new iteration is anticipated to take center stage during the event.

ALSO READ Steam Now Lets You Try Games for 90 Minutes Before Buying

Additionally, Logitech is expected to unveil fresh additions to the Logicool G Pro X series, encompassing gaming headsets and LIGHTSPEED mechanical keyboards.

A leaked listing on a retail store briefly showcased what appeared to be the third-generation Logitech G Pro X (GPX) wireless gaming mouse. The product page was swiftly removed by Logitech, leaving enthusiasts speculating about the mouse’s capabilities and features.

ALSO READ Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is a Hard to Break Gaming Phone

While not officially confirmed, sources indicate that the upcoming Logitech G Pro X (GPX) wireless gaming mouse will have an astonishingly lightweight construction, reportedly weighing only 49 grams. It is rumored to feature a powerful 35K sensor, an 8 kHz polling rate, and hybrid switches, promising exceptional performance and responsiveness.

Logitech is yet to make an official announcement regarding the specifics of its upcoming product lineup, hence a pinch of salt is recommended.