Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is a Hard to Break Gaming Phone

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is arguably one of the best gaming phones available at the moment. One notable feature that sets the Ultimate edition apart from the standard ROG Phone 7 is the inclusion of the AeroActive Portal, which incorporates a motorized air intake system.

But that’s not all, as ROG Phone 7 Ultimate has also become the first gaming phone in a while to survive a durability test, beating its predecessors as well as many other rivals.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFPOylBJCeA

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/XFPOylBJCeA?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/XFPOylBJCeA?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/XFPOylBJCeA





This was shown in YouTuber JerryRigEverything’s latest durability test, which provides a demonstration of how the AeroActive Portal operates and assesses the phone’s performance based on his set of rigorous tests.

ALSO READ Asus Launches ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate its Best Gaming Phones Yet

In the video, Zack demonstrates how the plastic window of the AeroActive Cooler can be broken to reveal the copper fins inside the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. Also, the AeroActive Portal’s flap can be propped open, which provides a closer view of the internal components.

The scratch test produced the same results as always, with notable scratches at level 6 on Moh’s hardness scale, and deeper grooves at level 7. The highlight of the video arrives towards the end, where the phone undergoes a bend test.

ALSO READ Asus Unveils ROG Ally to Rival Steam Deck

Despite exhibiting significant flexibility, unlike its predecessors, the phone remarkably withstands the pressure and avoids snapping in half. This says a lot about ROG Phone 7 Ultimate’s improved structural integrity and we sure hope the trend continues with upcoming gaming phones as well.