Mohammad Amir All Praise for Mickey Arthur’s Coaching Style

Former Pakistan fast bowler, Mohammad Amir has praised team director, Micky Arthur, for his player development skills and communication abilities.

On his YouTube channel, Amir expressed admiration for his expertise in effectively utilizing individual players within the team and providing them with clear roles.

Amir emphasized the significance of communication between the coach and players in fostering team development, noting that Arthur possesses exceptional communication skills.

“Let me tell you, in the coming days, when Micky Arthur will be fully involved with the national team, the body language of players will change completely,” said Amir.

Having played under his guidance for three years, the 31-year-old pacer acknowledged Arthur’s ability to work with players and elevate the performance of the team.

Amir believes that people will observe a noticeable change in the body language of the players once Micky Arthur starts working with them ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Last week in an interview, Mickey Arthur claimed that the national team has the ability to win the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 scheduled in India in October-November.

“I think the talent in the Pakistan team is fantastic, and I am excited to see how far they can go. I am also really excited to play a role in those players’ development,” he said.