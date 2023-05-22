Pakistan Well Positioned to Cope With Delay in IMF Deal: Minister

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha Monday said that Pakistan is well positioned to cope with the delay in the finalization of the staff-level agreement (SLA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Talking to reporters in Islamabad, the minister said that there have been some changes in the external financing requirements due to which there has been some delay.

The minister said that talks are moving forward and said that IMF Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz also highlighted the same in a recent statement. The minister assured that even if there is a further delay in the SLA, the government will deal with the issue without the situation heading towards a crisis.

Pasha once again reiterated that Pakistan is committed to completing the IMF program.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a recent statement, the Ministry of Finance had clarified that the delay in signing the IMF’s agreement is not because the IMF wants assurance from the ministry that the funds will not be utilized for political purposes.

The statement said that IMF has never raised any such concern with the government nor any funds can be utilized for any purpose without the approval of the parliament through the budget.