Tragic Stampede During Football Match in El Salvador Kills 12

At least 12 people have died and dozens injured after a tragic incident occurred at the stadium in the capital of El Salvador during a football match last Saturday.

As per the initial reports, the unfortunate incident was a result of overselling and issuing fraudulent tickets for the match between Alianza and FAS at Cuscatlán Stadium.

ALSO READ New Zealand Offers to Host Pakistan for White-Ball Series in January

The National Civil Police have revealed that the incident took place in an area of the stadium where tickets had been oversold, affecting approximately 500 spectators.

In an official statement, Salvadoran Health Minister, Francisco Alabi, has assured that emergency teams responded swiftly, providing medical assistance to the injured.

“Approximately 90 individuals, including minors, are currently receiving treatment, with most reported to be in stable condition,” confirmed Francisco Alabi.

ALSO READ Asad Ali Memon Becomes First Person From Sindh to Summit Mount Everest

President, Nayib Bukele, has ordered the national police and the office of the attorney general to launch a thorough investigation into the matter and submit a detailed report.

Nayib Bukele also stated that all stakeholders, including stadium management, should be investigated, and those found guilty should be given exemplary punishment.

Video footage released by the National Civil Police of El Salvador showed numerous ambulances stationed outside the stadium, while medics rushed to attend to the injured.