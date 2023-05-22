Zaman Khan Earns Big Praise From Mickey Arthur on Derbyshire Debut in T20 Blast

The head of cricket at Derbyshire, Mickey Arthur, has lauded Pakistani pacer, Zaman Khan, for his magnificent performance in his debut match in the T20 Vitality Blast.

Speaking to the media, Mickey Arthur stated that Derbyshire Club needed a bowler like Zaman Khan, who possesses variations in bowling and can effectively utilize his skills.

Arthur, who is also the Pakistan team director, said that the right-arm pacer is a skillful bowler, who will strengthen the bowling unit in the ongoing edition of Vitality Blast.

“He possesses the skills we need. He bowls an incredibly good fast yorker. He delivers a good bouncer and a very good slower ball, and those are the skills we need,” Arthur said.

Arthur added that Zaman has the ability to bowl during the batting powerplay and also to contain runs in the death overs, which is a positive sign for the bowling unit in the event.

Expressing his confidence, Arthur said that it is the first time the Kashmir-born cricketer is playing in England, but he will improve and become even more useful for the club.

It is with noting that the 21-year-old pacer displayed an impressive performance in his debut match against Lancashire Lightning, taking two wickets in his four-over spell.

Derbyshire suffered a four-wicket defeat in the opening game when they failed to defend 180 runs thanks to a fighting innings from Luke Wells, who scored 66 runs off 35 balls.