Arshad Nadeem Maintains 5th Place in World Athletics Javelin Throw Rankings

World Athletics (WA) has released an updated ranking for the top five javelin throwers, with Arshad Nadeem maintaining the fifth position on the list.

As per the latest rankings, Neeraj Chopra, a renowned Indian javelin thrower, who rose to world number two on August 30, 2022, has now claimed the top spot with 1,455 points.

Neeraj Chopra surpassed Anderson Peters of Grenada by 22 points, while Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic holds the third spot with 1,416 points.

German thrower Julian Webber moved to fourth place with 1,385 points, while Arshad Nadeem is ranked fifth globally with 1,306 points.

Recently, the star javelin thrower expressed optimism about his fitness as he prepares for the Asian Championship in Pattaya and the World Championship in Budapest.

After undergoing elbow surgery, Nadeem has been rehabilitating and engaging in light training at the PSB Coaching Centre. He recently resumed throwing the javelin.

Despite struggling with a knee injury sustained during an international event in Iran early last year, Nadeem managed to achieve his personal best throw of 86.38m at that time.

Last year, Nadeem made history by becoming the first athlete from South Asia to cross the 90-meter barrier in the javelin throw, winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Here are the updated rankings: