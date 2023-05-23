BMW Announces New Electric Cars Launching Soon

BMW announced the new electric vehicles (EVs) coming out in the summer of 2023. The new models include all-wheel-drive i4 xDrive 40, single-motor i7 eDrive50, and hybrid 750e xDrive.

The automaker has also updated some models’ performance and infotainment systems. The 396-horsepower 2024 i4 xDrive40 Gran Coupe is all-wheel-drive. Dual motors give the all-electric vehicle a 494-kilometer range with 18″ tires and a 453-km range with 19″ wheels.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police to Issue Heavy Fines to Smoke-Emitting Vehicles

The EV accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. The rear-wheel-drive i7 eDrive50 has a 449-horsepower GEN5 motor.

Finally, the 750e xDrive has a 308-horsepower six-cylinder engine and 194-horsepower electric motor. It has 483 hp and 700 nm of torque. The plug-in hybrid has a 35-mile electric range.

The automaker will update its infotainment operating system “in certain models.” BMW Operating System 8.5’s home screen has “clearly arranged functions” for the curved display.

ALSO READ NUST’s Formula Electric Racing Team Unveils New Car

It uses a “zero-layer principle” with vertically arranged widgets on the driver’s side to eliminate sub-menus. It also has icons for climate control, app library, navigation, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

Given that these EVs are from a luxury car brand, they will likely cost a fortune.