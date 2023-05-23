BMW Announces New Electric Cars Launching Soon

BMW announced the new electric vehicles (EVs) coming out in the summer of 2023. The new models include all-wheel-drive i4 xDrive 40, single-motor i7 eDrive50, and hybrid 750e xDrive.
The automaker has also updated some models’ performance and infotainment systems. The 396-horsepower 2024 i4 xDrive40 Gran Coupe is all-wheel-drive. Dual motors give the all-electric vehicle a 494-kilometer range with 18″ tires and a 453-km range with 19″ wheels.
The EV accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. The rear-wheel-drive i7 eDrive50 has a 449-horsepower GEN5 motor.
Finally, the 750e xDrive has a 308-horsepower six-cylinder engine and 194-horsepower electric motor. It has 483 hp and 700 nm of torque. The plug-in hybrid has a 35-mile electric range.
The automaker will update its infotainment operating system “in certain models.” BMW Operating System 8.5’s home screen has “clearly arranged functions” for the curved display.
It uses a “zero-layer principle” with vertically arranged widgets on the driver’s side to eliminate sub-menus. It also has icons for climate control, app library, navigation, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.
Given that these EVs are from a luxury car brand, they will likely cost a fortune.