NUST’s Formula Electric Racing Team Unveils New Car

PNEC-NUST students and faculty proudly unveiled their new and improved formula electric racing car at a local hotel on Monday.

Student teams from around the world design, build, test, and race small F1-style racing cars in the annual Formula Student Engineering competition.

Formula Electric Racing NUST (FERN) and its 14-member team will compete in Formula Student 2023 in the UK in July.

Bilal Mohammed Khan, a faculty adviser, told Dawn that FERN’s team includes seven girls and seven boys from the seventh and eighth semesters of the electrical and mechanical engineering departments.

He added that the core team has a girl and boy EV driver. “All kids can drive, but for this car, we found the thinnest, flyweight kids. Jockeys must be delicately built to not burden the racehorse,” Khan remarked.

PNEC-NUST Commandant Tauqeer Ahmad Khawaja said at the event that student teams and societies have worked on amazing projects. He added that FERN is one of their major societies.

Featured Image Via Dawn