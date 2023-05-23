Govt Raises Alarm Over Israeli Hackers Stealing Pakistanis’ Data

The federal government has warned provincial governments and ministries about the activities of hackers from Israel in Pakistan.

Reports reveal that Israeli hackers have recently become active and are involved in the theft of citizens’ personal information. They are targeting individuals through various social media platforms.

In response to these concerns, the federal government has sent a circular to all provincial governments, ministries, and divisions, warning them about these malicious activities.

Reports further stated that Israeli companies are actively engaged in stealing personal information from citizens. The circular advises caution when sharing personal information with suspicious companies.

The government’s circular includes cybersecurity guidelines to help individuals avoid falling victim to hackers.

The official letter advises against sharing personal email addresses with unknown individuals and recommends against using official email accounts for personal communication.

ALSO READ All Pakistan Private Schools Federation Announces Summer Vacation Schedule

The cybersecurity guidelines emphasize that personal information and documents should not be shared with unauthorized websites. Additionally, it is recommended to refrain from clicking on unknown links to protect against hacking attempts.

The guidelines strongly recommend not installing unidentified and suspicious applications on devices, and refraining from using public Wi-Fi networks as a precautionary measure.