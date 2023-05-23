Govt Sets FBR Tax Collection Target of Rs. 9.2 Trillion in FY2023-24

The government has estimated set tax projections of Rs. 9.2 trillion for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the next fiscal year (2023-24).

The FBR has to collect Rs. 2.58 trillion in federal taxes during the last quarter (April-June) to meet the assigned annual tax collection target of Rs. 7.64 trillion by the end of 2022-23.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on budgetary proposals presented by FBR, at Finance Division, on Monday.

Minister for States for Finance and Revenue Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR, and other senior officers from Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting.

Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad gave a detailed presentation on budgetary proposals for the Federal Budget 2023-24 which were discussed in detail.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reiterated the resolve of the Government to provide a business and people-friendly budget. He added that the government is committed to ensuring that the new budget brings economic prosperity to all sectors of the economy and ensures the distribution of resources equitably among various sectors