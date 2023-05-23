Major Update on Asia Cup: India to Participate in Asia Cup as Per PCB’s Plan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is willing to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 as per the hybrid plan proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

This move follows the success of PCB in garnering support from several Asian teams for their recommended approach to conducting the tournament under the hybrid plan.

However, the BCCI has attached a condition to their agreement with the plan, as they are seeking written assurance from Pakistan regarding a visit to India for the World Cup 2023.

Media reports suggest that the decision of the Indian cricket authority on this matter will be finalized after their upcoming Special General Meeting (SGM) scheduled for May 27.

In response, the PCB has also devised a counter-plan, where they will ask India to provide written confirmation to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Last week, it was reported that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal have already confirmed their availability for the hybrid model proposed by the PCB.

PCB has presented two options under a hybrid model. The first option proposes India playing their matches at a neutral venue, while all other matches would be hosted in Pakistan.

The second plan entails dividing the event into two phases. The initial phase would be conducted in Pakistan, excluding India, while the second phase would be held in UAE.