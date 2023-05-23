Shaheen Afridi – The 1st Z-Star of Zero Lifestyle Launches Premium Fashion Smart Watches at Accessible Pricing in Pakistan

Zero Lifestyle – A revolutionary brand disrupting the fashion industry with tech, unveiled its top product line, fashion smartwatches, at an exclusive invite-only event in Karachi last weekend.

The event, known as “Day Zero,” was an exclusive and exciting night filled with style, glamor, and cutting-edge technology.

Top Pakistani cricket players, showbiz stars, and other important guests attended the event.

Among them were Zero Lifestyle’s very own Z – Stars, who proudly serve as ambassadors for the brand.

The 7 brand ambassadors, known as Z – Stars, have been carefully selected for their determination, go-getter mindset, and remarkable journey, starting from scratch and persevering.

One of these remarkable Z stars is the pride of Pakistan, THE EAGLE – Shaheen Afridi, accompanied by Junaid Akram, also known as Ganji Swag, Irfan Junejo, known as The King, Shahveer Jaffery, known as The Swag, Daniyal Zafar, known as The Rockstar, Bilal Munir, known as Video Wali Sarkar, and Hina Ashfaq, known as The Beauty Queen.”

Shaheen Afridi expressed his confidence in the brand by commenting that it was a successful opening to a very long inning.

Daniyal Naeem, the 21-year-old tech entrepreneur and founder of Zero Lifestyle, shared his journey of bringing affordable luxury tech to Pakistan in his speech.

He expressed that “Day Zero” is not just about the brand, but it marks a new era in Pakistan’s history where technology, quality, and luxury are now accessible to all hustlers.

The event was marked by excitement as Zero unveiled its best smartwatches in Pakistan in a spectacular display of light and drone drops for each of the Z-Stars.

The watches, called Bolt, Buzzmax, Terra Fit, and Corefit, are the brand’s first fashion tech products with a 1- year door to door warranty and 7 days replacement warranty, 5 exciting colors of each product, and boast cutting-edge technology features.

These branded smart watches include modern and sleek designs, 150+ watch faces, 100+ sport modes, single chip BT calling, IP68 dust and water resistance, voice assistance, health tracking, and a 7-10 days battery backup.

Glad tidings for all the zero enthusiasts, as all the zero features and smartwatch prices in Pakistan have now been disclosed on their website, and every wearable from the launch is now up for grabs!

The brand’s slogan, “Start at Zero and Never Stop,” is an open invitation to all dreamers, hustlers, and doers out there to stay on top of their game.

The launch of Zero is a testament to the immense potential that the tech industry holds in Pakistan.

The brand event’s success is proof that there is a market for affordable luxury tech products, and it is only a matter of time before the brand expands its product offerings to cater to the diverse needs of its audience.

Zero is poised to become a game-changer in the industry, and we’re here for it.

Website: https://zerolifestyle.co/