Angry IPL Fans Abuse Shubman Gill’s Sister After His Century Against RCB

Shubman Gill’s sister, Shahneel Gill, faced online abuse from trolls after her brother’s outstanding performance in the match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten century, smashing 104 runs off just 52 balls, including five fours and eight sixes, resulting in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s elimination from IPL 2023.

RCB batted first and set a formidable target of 197/5 in their 20 overs, thanks to another exceptional century by Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten at 101 runs off 61 balls. In response, Gujarat successfully chased down the target in 19.1 overs. Shubman Gill once again showcased his impressive form by smashing his second consecutive century of the season.

After his incredible knock, Gill shared a photo of his innings on social media, captioning it with “It begins now.” His sister, Shahneel, commented on the post with, “My babyyy.”

Unfortunately, her comment attracted a barrage of abusive replies from trolls who criticized Gill for knocking RCB out of the playoffs. Shahneel had previously experienced similar abuse on her last Instagram post as well, where individuals left derogatory comments.

