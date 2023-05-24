AFC Keen to Host FIFA World Cup 2030 or 2034 in Saudi Arabia

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has expressed its desire to host the upcoming FIFA World Cup in either 2030 or 2034 in Asia after Qatar hosted the previous edition.

Speaking to the media, AFC President, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is capable of hosting a similar marquee event.

However, Sheikh Salman clarified that the federation has not yet decided whether they plan to host the 2030 edition or 2034, as it depends on the better chance available.

“We have to choose the right time: 2030 or 2034? If our chance of hosting the event is better in 2034. And if our conditions in 2030 are better, why not?” Sheikh Salman said.

Asia has hosted FIFA World Cup only twice before in history once in South Korea and Japan in 2002, and in 2022 in Qatar, where Argentina emerged victorious in a historic final.

The United States of America (USA), Canada, and Mexico will host the upcoming 2026 World Cup after the international federation increased the number of teams to 48.

FIFA has received two multi-nation bids for the upcoming 2030 World Cup, one from Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, and another from Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

Sheikh Salman said, “We are coordinating with the continental federations and FIFA on the basis that we will host the 2030 or 2034 World Cup in agreement with everyone.”