Emirates Offers Free Hotel Stay in Dubai For All Passengers

Emirates, a leading Dubai-based airline, has announced a free hotel stay offer for all passengers traveling to or stopping over in Dubai. First Class or Business Class passengers can get a free two-night stay at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, a leading 5-star hotel.

Premium Economy Class or Economy Class round-trip ticket holders can get a complimentary one-night stay at Dubai’s Novotel World Trade Center. The special offer is available for the booking period between 22 May and 11 June.

To use this offer, passengers must plan their travel between 26 May and 31 August and stay in Dubai for a minimum of 24 hours. Travelers need to book their tickets at least 96 hours in advance through the Emirates website, call center, ticket offices, or affiliated travel agents.

Emirates has urged its customers to carry a copy of their Emirates boarding pass to avail of the offers and special discounts from its partners in Dubai and across the country.

Free Wi-Fi

Earlier, Emirates made a notable addition to its in-flight connectivity, giving passengers across all travel classes a chance to enjoy free Wi-Fi by joining the Emirates Skywards program.

Regardless of their membership tier, Blue, Silver, Gold, or Platinum, and their chosen class of travel, Economy, Premium Economy, Business, or First-Class, Skywards members can now access complimentary app messaging services.

First-Class travelers who are also Skywards members will benefit from the unlimited free internet, along with Silver, Gold, and Platinum members flying in business class. Platinum Skywards members will be provided free internet in all travel classes.