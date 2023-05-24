Dubai Puts Hundreds of Fancy Number Plates Up for Auction

Dubai is auctioning off 350 special number plates to collectors and investors. These number plates include two-digit plates for old vehicles and motorcycles, as well as three, four, and five-digit plates for private cars with specific codes.

This is the 71st online auction conducted by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for luxury license numbers.

Registration for this online auction started on 22 May, and the bidding will begin at 8 AM on 29 May. The auction will only last for five days. A 5% VAT applies to the sale of license plates in this auction.

To participate, each bidder needs to have a Dubai Traffic File, provide a security cheque of AED 5,000 payable to the RTA, and pay a non-refundable participation fee of AED 120.

Most Expensive Number Plate in the World

In April, Dubai’s “P 7” number plate set a new world record as the most expensive license plate sold in the world. An anonymous bidder paid AED 55 million ($15 million) for it.

That sale surpassed the previous world record set 16 years ago in Abu Dhabi, where a fancy number plate was sold for AED 52.5 million.