Punjab’s Private Schools to Follow Their Own Summer Vacation Schedule

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) has rejected the summer vacation schedule announced by Punjab’s School Education Department (SED).

APPSF President Kashif Mirza has said that the Punjab government’s summer vacation schedule collides with the APPSF’s syllabus calendar, which is of 240 days. Therefore, APPSF will follow its own schedule.

Earlier this week, the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) announced summer vacation for private schools operating under its administrative control.

As per APPSF, all private schools will remain closed from 15 June to 14 August. The academic process will restart on 15 August.

Earlier today, SED Punjab announced the summer vacation schedule for schools all over the province.

According to details, the SED-approved summer holidays will start on 6 June. The holidays will end on 20 August and the academic process will resume on 21 August.