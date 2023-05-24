Punjab Announces Summer Vacation for Students

The Punjab government has announced summer vacation schedule for schools all over the province.

According to details, School Education Department (SED) finalized the summer holidays, starting on 6 June. The holidays will end on 20 August and the academic process will resume on 21 August.

Earlier this week, the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) announced summer vacation for private schools operating under its administrative control.

As per APPSF, all private schools will remain closed from 15 June to 14 August. The academic process will restart on 15 August.

Earlier this month, the Sindh government had also announced summer vacation schedule for schools and colleges in the province.

The holidays will start on 1 June and end on 31 July. The education institutions will reopen on 1 August.