UBL Launches Dedicated Bank Account For Pakistani Freelancers

UBL, one of Pakistan’s leading banks, has announced the launch of the ‘UBL Freelancer Account’, a new banking solution designed specifically for the growing population of freelancing individuals in the country.

The product is envisioned to be a unique value proposition for freelancers, providing them with the freedom and flexibility to bank on their terms while ensuring that their financial needs are met.

ALSO READ Pakistan Needs Nearly 10 Million Homes to Meet its Housing Needs: World Bank

As a current account with no initial deposit balance, no minimum balance requirement, and simple account opening documentation, customers can conveniently open an account through the bank’s website and branches across the country.

Customers can further enjoy various product benefits and preferential services including free general banking services, discounted tax facilitation, and the availability of credit cards.

Discounts on co-working spaces – a pain point of freelancers – will also be offered. Upon maintaining an adequate balance, customers can further avail of rate breaks on loans and complimentary insurance coverage for uncertain circumstances.

To provide customers with the tools and resources they need to succeed in their business, UBL is working with freelancing platforms to enhance networking opportunities among customers and maintain ongoing engagement with potential customers.

“The launch of the UBL Freelancer Account highlights our commitment to understanding the evolving needs of our customers and offering innovative solutions,” said Zia Ijaz, Deputy CEO of UBL. “We recognize that freelancers have different banking needs than traditional businesses and salaried individuals. Therefore, we have designed this account to cater to their specific requirements and make banking easier and more accessible for them,” he added.

ALSO READ Default Risk too High At the Moment, PBC Chairman Tells Senate Committee

With the launch of the UBL Freelancer Account, the bank is further solidifying its position as a leader in the banking industry in Pakistan and is committed to providing customers with a comprehensive suite of products to help them grow and succeed in their careers.