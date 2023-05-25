DG LDA Orders Housing Wing to Swiftly Resolve Public Complaints

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General/Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa expressed the need for better coordination among different directorates of the Housing Wing during a performance review meeting.

Randhawa assigned specific targets to the directors and emphasized the importance of prompt resolution of public issues. Improving service delivery was highlighted as the top priority, and the pending cases related to One Window were warned against.

The officers’ individual performances would be monitored closely, especially in the One Window Cell.

In a public-private partnership program, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) planted 15,000 saplings at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. Over 3,000 volunteers participated in the event, inaugurating the Urban Forest.

PHA DG Muhammad Tahir Wattoo emphasized the significance of extensive plantation for a healthy environment. The Urban Forest project covered seven acres at the airport, with plans to plant 30,000 plants and trees. Moreover, Urban Forests were planned for several other parks in the city.

Wattoo disclosed that nearly 10 urban forests were nearing completion at various locations, with plans to finish all sites in the coming months. He emphasized the daily maintenance of plants and trees in the urban forest.

The PHA’s efforts aimed to combat air pollution, enhance the environment, and beautify the city.