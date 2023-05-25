Excise Department Recovers Over Rs. 3 Crore in Major Crackdown in Last 24 Hours

On Wednesday, the Department of Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control (ETNC) took action against illegal vehicles in Lahore.

Director ETNC M. Asif oversaw the collection of taxes from the illegal vehicles. Dozens of unregistered cars were impounded during the operation. Asif stated that thousands of token tax defaulting vehicle owners were penalized and a record Rs. 33.8 million was recovered in one day.

The director stated that 1,071 vehicles were checked on the day. Out of those, 90 vehicles belonged to tax defaulters. Registration fees and token tax were recovered on the spot.

A double-cabin pickup truck that had run 22,000 kilometers for 1.5 years without legal documents was locked up in the Faridkot Excise office.

Director General ETNC Muhammad Ali checked the excise staff’s attendance and performance at Davis Road, Pakistan Chowk, DHA, Liberty Chowk, Hussain Chowk, and Wahdat Road checkpoints.

He instructed all operatives to perform their duties diligently and commended them for making good progress in the collection exercise.