Bugatti CEO Declares Dubai as the Ultimate Destination for Rich to Enjoy Their Life

Mate Rimac, CEO of leading supercar maker, Bugatti Rimac, has declared Dubai as the best place for the rich to indulge in luxury, success, and wealth.

As quoted by Khaleej Times, the CEO noted that many rich persons, also called ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), are not only investing in Dubai but are also relocating there with their families and supercars.

He said that Bugatti’s rich customers, owning multiple properties around the world, are living in Dubai. They like this city and advise others to live there as well, he added. Mate also revealed that Dubai has the highest concentration of Bugatti supercars in the world.

Although the US is the biggest market for Bugatti, he said that Dubai has most of its cars, with 150 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), most of which are in Dubai.

Henley Global Citizens Report 2022 revealed that 4,000 millionaires moved to UAE, marking it as the highest migration of millionaires globally last year.

According to the latest Henley report, Dubai has been placed among the top 20 cities with the most millionaires. The report showed that there are 68,400 millionaires in Dubai who have wealth of $1 million or more, along with 238 individuals who have assets exceeding $100 million and 15 billionaires.

Via Khaleej Times