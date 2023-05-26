Judoka Sabir Shah Sets New Record by Winning Gold Medal in Just 10 Seconds

Sabir Shah has etched his name in the annals of history by clinching a gold medal in just 10 seconds during his fight in the 90kg category at the National Games in Quetta.

The event saw Sabir Shah defeating Shan Ali from the Pakistan Army and securing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first-ever gold medal in the history of Judo at the National Games.

His path to victory was paved with resounding triumphs as he defeated athletes from Wapda, Balochistan, and the Police in the earlier rounds, ultimately reaching the final.

Adding to his accolades, Shah, along with the talented judoka Hamid, has earned the honor of representing Pakistan at an international Judo event in Russia next month.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympian judoka, Shah Hussain Shah has revealed that he will not be participating in the forthcoming Asian Games and the 2024 Olympics Qualifiers.

Shah highlighted the financial constraints associated with professional preparation for events like the Asian Games and Olympics, emphasizing the exorbitant costs involved.

Shah Hussain, the sole Pakistani judoka, competed in the Olympics twice, qualifying through the continental quota in the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) faced financial constraints that prevented the top athletes in the country, including Shah, from participating in crucial qualifying events.

While there is still a chance for Shah to qualify for the Olympics, he has chosen not to pursue the demanding task due to various reasons, including financial limitations.