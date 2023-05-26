Shaheen Afridi Finally Opens Up on Debate Around His Decreasing Bowling Speed

Star Pakistan fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has addressed concerns regarding his dip in bowling speed, which occurred after a string of injuries.

In response to questions in an interview about his pace, Shaheen Afridi emphasized that his primary focus is on taking wickets rather than relying solely on sheer speed.

The left-arm bowler expressed confidence that with time and more game opportunities, he will be able to further refine his skills and regain his previous bowling speed.

“Everyone has a view about the pace, but I have been feeling good. Even if you are bowling at 110kmph and taking wickets, you are feeling good,” Shaheen said.

The speedster added that he has been trying to give his 100 percent performance on the field, as that is what matters most, and there is no dip in his ability to take wickets.

The 23-year-old pacer stated that he had a prolonged injury, but since the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he has noticed an improvement in his bowling.

“I was injured two months before the T20 World Cup 2022 and also two to three months after the T20 World Cup. So, it will take time to fully recover,” Shaheen added.

Shaheen had been in the headlines during the white-ball series in New Zealand due to a dip in bowling speed, which raised concerns among many former cricketers.

Last month, former cricketer and PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, said, “Shaheen needs to increase his average speed of 136 and go up by a notch or two”.