Drive Your Car Straight into Your Apartment at This Ultra-Luxury Tower in Dubai

Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, a luxurious residential project in Dubai, offers a unique feature to its wealthy residents. They can drive their vehicles into the lift, which will take them directly to their floor where each unit has its own dedicated parking space.

The pinnacle of luxury, the highest penthouse, features an impressive 20 parking slots. This project marks Bugatti’s first step into the world of residential real estate.

Developed by Binghatti, a UAE-based family-owned company, the project caters to the high demand for branded and ultra-luxury residences in the local real estate market.

Situated in Business Bay, the towering Bugatti Residences spans 43 floors and comprises 171 mansions and 11 sky mansion penthouses. Each sky mansion penthouse occupies an entire floor.

Pricing for these residences starts at AED 19.09 million, paying tribute to Bugatti’s founding year in 1909. Every unit offers breathtaking views, with the Dubai Water Canal visible on one side and the iconic Burj Khalifa-Downtown on the other.

The first Bugatti residence is designed to offer an array of luxury amenities. Residents can indulge in a Riviera-inspired beach, a private pool, a jacuzzi spa, a fitness club, and a chef’s table.

The development provides private valet services, a private members club, and two garage-to-penthouse car lifts. One of the floors will serve as an exhibition space for special cars owned by the residents. The ambitious project is set to be completed within three and a half years.