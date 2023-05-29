WhatsApp is Finally Getting Screen Sharing Like Google Meet and Zoom

WhatsApp has been upping its game to compete better with rival apps. Recently, it introduced an option to edit messages after sending them and now it will allow users to share their screens during calls, similar to Google Meet, Zoom, and other apps.

Originally spotted by WABetaInfo, the screen-sharing feature was launched in the latest update, version 2.23.11.19, as observed by some beta testers. Within the call menu, a new option allows users to share their screen with those they are chatting with. Before initiating the feature, WhatsApp displays a disclaimer informing users that the app will have access to the content displayed on the screen.

Once users agree to the terms, screen sharing begins, allowing anything on the screen to be shared. It is worth noting that this feature may not be compatible with older versions of the app and there might be limitations on the number of people the screen sharing can be broadcasted to.

Additionally, a minor change has been made to the bottom navigation bar, resulting in the rearrangement of some tabs. Although no tabs have been removed, it may cause some confusion for users accustomed to a particular UI layout that has suddenly changed.

Keep in mind that these changes are still in WhatsApp’s beta version, meaning it will be a while before they are released to the app’s stable version. However, at least we can be certain that the feature is in the works and is set to come soon.