Here’s How to Apply For PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme

The Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) has officially opened applications for Phase-VI of the PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme, as announced on the program’s Twitter account on Tuesday.

Here’s how applicants can register for the PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme:

Registration

Applicants can register for the scheme through the official PMYP Website .

Personal information, including the CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card) number, mobile number, and email address, must be provided accurately. It is crucial to submit correct information, as any incorrect or false data may lead to the cancellation of the registration.

After completing the registration, the applicant needs to log in to their account.

To check the status of the application, the applicant should navigate to the “Application Status” section. This will provide them with information regarding the progress of their application.

Applicants should check the List of Eligible Universities available on the website to determine if their university is eligible for the Phase VI of the scheme.

In case of any issues in receiving SMS notifications during the application process, a complaint can be registered by sending an email to [email protected], providing detailed information about the problem and including your cell phone number.