5 Degrees That Make Moving to UK Easier for Pakistani Students

In response to the substantial job shortage experienced across multiple sectors in the UK, which presents a dual challenge for both the economy and the workforce, Erudera has created a list of academic degrees that could help tackle this issue.
Erudera revealed a list of top academic degrees that are well-positioned to meet the market demand and address the shortage in the UK, mainly based on factors like the skill requirements in the job (which are aligned with the degree) as well as the degrees typically held by professionals currently employed in the respective professions.
Information such as relevant Academic Degrees, Number of Job Openings, and Hourly Wages associated with some of the Shortage Occupations in the UK can be found in the research.
Top academic degrees associated with job shortages include the following:
- Healthcare-Related Degrees
According to National Careers Service, jobs in this sector will have an estimated 6.2% job growth by 2027, leading to 4,300 new jobs. With 48.5% of the workforce projected to retire during the same period, a total of 33,400 vacancies will be available. Healthcare degrees in the UK offer promising career prospects, particularly in nursing, general practice, and healthcare assistance.
- Engineering Degrees
The engineering field in the UK is experiencing a significant shortage of skilled professionals, resulting in an extensive surplus of job vacancies exceeding 173,000.
- Science Degrees (Biological Scientists and Biochemists)
There is a projected job growth of 4.2% in this particular sector by 2027, creating approximately 4,500 new employment opportunities.
- Architecture Degrees
The sector is expected to experience a 4.3% increase in job opportunities by 2027, resulting in around 2,900 new employment prospects.
- Computer Science Degrees
The field of computer science in the UK is expected to grow, particularly in the areas of programming and software development. It is projected that by 2027, there will be a surge in demand, creating approximately 12,500 new job openings (a 4.2% job growth).