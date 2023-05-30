International Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Karachi as Woman Gives Birth Mid-Air

A Qatar Airways flight traveling from Manila to Doha experienced an unexpected event when a pregnant woman gave birth to a baby boy mid-air, leading to an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, according to a CAA official.

The delivery occurred a few hours after the flight had departed from Manila, forcing the pilot to request an emergency landing in Karachi.

The pilot promptly contacted the Air Traffic Controller in Karachi to obtain permission for the emergency landing.

The CAA spokesperson confirmed that both the mother and the newborn were immediately taken to a hospital for medical assistance.

This incident follows another emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport earlier this month.

During a flight from Muscat to Bangladesh, a Bangladeshi passenger’s health deteriorated mid-air, prompting the pilot to seek permission for an emergency landing. Clearance was granted, and the flight successfully landed in Karachi. Unfortunately, the ill passenger died during the landing process.