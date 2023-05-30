Kaghan Valley Unveils World’s Tallest Zipline

The world’s tallest and South Asia’s longest zipline has officially opened in Kaghan Valley. The zipline spans 7,521 feet in length and stands at a height of 1,250 feet, making it a major attraction for tourists visiting the area.

Located just 40 kilometers from Balakot, the zipline provides visitors with an unforgettable experience as they soar above the stunning landscapes of Kaghan valley.

Mansehra’s Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bilal Shahid Rao has commended the zipline for its ability to enhance the valley’s appeal to tourists.

Visitors who have had the opportunity to ride the zipline have praised it for its thrilling experience and its contribution to Kaghan valley’s tourism sector. The zipline adds a new and exciting element to the valley’s attractions, providing tourists with an adrenaline-fueled adventure above the beautiful Noori valley.