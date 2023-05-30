Karachi Board to Change Schedule of Annual Intermediate Exams

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has suggested a rescheduling of examinations starting from next year due to the growing threat of heatwaves in May and June.

The annual intermediate examinations are traditionally held in May and June throughout Sindh, including Karachi. However, the increased risk of heat waves resulting from climate change has raised concerns for the well-being of the students.

In a letter addressed to Sindh’s Education Minister, Syed Sardar Shah, Chairman of Intermediate Board Karachi, Prof. Saeeduddin, proposed shifting the annual examinations to April and May next year to mitigate the hazards associated with heatwaves in May and June.

The letter highlighted that the high intensity of the heat during these months makes it challenging for both students and administrators to conduct exams effectively.

Prof. Saeeduddin urged the steering committee to approve the rescheduling of intermediate examinations during their next meeting and subsequently seek approval from the relevant authority.

It is worth noting that the annual intermediate examinations commenced today, May 30, across Sindh, including Karachi, and will continue until June 27.