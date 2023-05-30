Richest Cricket Board’s Ghareebon Wali Tricks to Dry Pitch in IPL Final Amuses Fans

Chennai Super Kings clinched the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a rain-affected final in Ahmedabad.

The final encounter, which had already been rescheduled to the reserve day, experienced heavy rain once again during the second innings, and the match had to be reduced to 15 overs.

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings successfully chased the decided target, with Indian all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, hitting a boundary on the last ball of the match.

However, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad faced yet another embarrassing moment when the ground staff was seen using sponges to dry an area near the pitch.

Despite being considered one of the state-of-the-art stadiums, the iconic venue surprised cricket fans as they witnessed sponges being used to dry the wet outfield.

In the meantime, cricket fans worldwide promptly took to Twitter to criticize the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) for their lofty claims and poor management.

Here are some of the tweets from cricket fans:

Pic 1 : ECB covering their ground with hover covers, covers a large portion and minimal manpower required to drag it. Pic 2 : BCCI using sponges to soak water Please Note that BCCI is 728% richer than the ECB

#IPL2023Finals #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/NCfYy6iEWw — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) May 29, 2023

Le rich BCCI🤡 Le gareeb PCB pic.twitter.com/DsmalhefBi — muskan 🇵🇰 (@Musskey) May 29, 2023

BCCI aren’t we the richest cricket board in the world? Where are the hover covers guys? Seat cover se pitch sukhaayi ja rahi hai. Laanat hai. pic.twitter.com/cBev63EOxW — Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) May 29, 2023

Pitch drying in South Africa (board's revenue is 700 Cr) vs in BCCI stadium (BCCI's revenue is 15000 Cr ) 😠#CSKvGT #IPL2023Final #rain pic.twitter.com/EHdcLNi0Uh — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) May 29, 2023

bcci should have hired this guy to dry the pitch. pic.twitter.com/MLj4LBR0pD — r/Idc. (@dudeitsokay) May 29, 2023

BCCI projected to earn US$ 230 million per year in ICC's new finance model,On the other hand,@PCB Supposed to be receive 34.5 million,But these videos Telling the different story, India must learn from Pakistan,What is the key behind dedication pic.twitter.com/oxko9Yi01M — Imran Ahmed Mani (@imranahmedmani) May 30, 2023