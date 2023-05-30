Richest Cricket Board’s Ghareebon Wali Tricks to Dry Pitch in IPL Final Amuses Fans

By Imad Ali Jan | Published May 30, 2023 | 3:40 pm

Chennai Super Kings clinched the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a rain-affected final in Ahmedabad.

The final encounter, which had already been rescheduled to the reserve day, experienced heavy rain once again during the second innings, and the match had to be reduced to 15 overs.

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings successfully chased the decided target, with Indian all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, hitting a boundary on the last ball of the match.

However, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad faced yet another embarrassing moment when the ground staff was seen using sponges to dry an area near the pitch.

Despite being considered one of the state-of-the-art stadiums, the iconic venue surprised cricket fans as they witnessed sponges being used to dry the wet outfield.

In the meantime, cricket fans worldwide promptly took to Twitter to criticize the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) for their lofty claims and poor management.

Here are some of the tweets from cricket fans:

