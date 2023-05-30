Xiaomi’s Next Foldable Phone to Feature Under Display Camera

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 30, 2023 | 5:46 pm

Xiaomi’s Mix Fold series is set to welcome a new addition later this summer, the Mix Fold 3.

According to rumors, this device will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a periscope camera. Additionally, it is speculated to come with a waterproof body that carries a proper IP rating, a notable improvement from its predecessors.

ALSO READ

Reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has recently leaked alleged specifications for the Mix Fold 3, suggesting the inclusion of an under-display (UD) camera on the primary folding screen, just like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold phones. This would be a first for Xiaomi’s Mix Fold series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s UD camera

The camera quality of under-display sensors lags behind ordinary selfie cameras, but having a virtually invisible camera instead of a punch-hole is definitely a nice touch.

The latest leak aligns with previous reports of a 5x periscope lens, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and 50W wireless charging. Furthermore, there are indications that Xiaomi may also be working on an Explorer edition concept folding phone, which might be unveiled alongside the Mix Fold 3.

ALSO READ

At present, there are no specific details available regarding this upcoming Xiaomi concept phone, but we can speculate that it will feature a standout design and perhaps some upgraded specifications similar to Xiaomi’s other Explorer edition phones.

It is expected that Xiaomi will launch the Mix Fold 3 in August, soon after Samsung’s Z foldables, which are expected to launch in July this year. It is unclear if it will launch for the global market as well.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Pakistani Rapper Eva B Takes Grammy’s Global Spin by Storm With ‘Sunrise in Lyari’
Read more in lens

proproperty

Civic Agency Explores Proposals of Railway Extension in Islamabad
Read more in proproperty
close
>