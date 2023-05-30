Xiaomi’s Next Foldable Phone to Feature Under Display Camera

Xiaomi’s Mix Fold series is set to welcome a new addition later this summer, the Mix Fold 3.

According to rumors, this device will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a periscope camera. Additionally, it is speculated to come with a waterproof body that carries a proper IP rating, a notable improvement from its predecessors.

Reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has recently leaked alleged specifications for the Mix Fold 3, suggesting the inclusion of an under-display (UD) camera on the primary folding screen, just like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold phones. This would be a first for Xiaomi’s Mix Fold series.

The camera quality of under-display sensors lags behind ordinary selfie cameras, but having a virtually invisible camera instead of a punch-hole is definitely a nice touch.

The latest leak aligns with previous reports of a 5x periscope lens, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and 50W wireless charging. Furthermore, there are indications that Xiaomi may also be working on an Explorer edition concept folding phone, which might be unveiled alongside the Mix Fold 3.

At present, there are no specific details available regarding this upcoming Xiaomi concept phone, but we can speculate that it will feature a standout design and perhaps some upgraded specifications similar to Xiaomi’s other Explorer edition phones.

It is expected that Xiaomi will launch the Mix Fold 3 in August, soon after Samsung’s Z foldables, which are expected to launch in July this year. It is unclear if it will launch for the global market as well.